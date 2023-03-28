Family Nurturing Center commemorates National Child Abuse Prevention Month; spread awareness















Family Nurturing Center, whose mission is to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual wellbeing and healthy family relationships, is commemorating National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April by holding special events aimed at spreading awareness of abuse and neglect that affects 1 in 7 people across the nation.

For more than 43 years, Family Nurturing Center has been at the forefront of providing child abuse education and training, counseling, parenting, visitation and holistic and wellness services to thousands of children and families in Greater Cincinnati.

Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month events and activities include:

• Wear Blue Day to show support of Child Abuse Prevention Month: March 31 in Kentucky and April 12 in Ohio

Show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month by promoting Wear Blue Day on Friday, March 31, in Kentucky and Wednesday, April 12, in Ohio. Individuals or group photos with all members wearing blue should be shared on social media using the tags #WearBlue4KYKids, #OhioWearsBlue, #stopchildabuse. Please post to the Family Nurturing Center’s Facebook page.

on Friday, April 28, at Hotel Covington North, benefiting Family Nurturing Center

Funds raised through the Prom will enable us to continue providing free services to the community, including education, prevention and counseling services. To learn more about Prom for a Purpose, visit familynurture.org. The Prom is sold out — but you can join the waitlist.

• Participate in Blue Sunday on Sunday, April 30, at places of worship across the Tri-state.

Places of worship communitywide are asked to join together in a day of prayer to demonstrate their support for children and families who have been touched by abuse and appreciation to those who care for abused or neglected children.

To learn more about how to get involved and teach those at your place of worship the signs and indicators of abuse, reach out to Jenny Smith, prevention and wellness specialist at (859) 525-3200.

“The wellbeing of our children is an adult responsibility. Each one of us has a duty to understand the signs of abuse and neglect, an obligation to report abuse when we believe it is happening and an opportunity to support families to help them thrive,” says Jane Herms, president and CEO of Family Nurturing Center. “Through the events we are hosting, we are able to spread awareness within our communities, helping our most vulnerable citizens.”