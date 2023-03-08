Esperanza Latino Center to help fight food insecurity through participation in ‘Fresh Fridge’ partnership















The Esperanza Latino Center is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky to provide nutritious food to families through the “Fresh Fridge” program.

The initiative grants new refrigeration units to community organizations that distribute large amounts of perishable food to those in need. One in eight Kentucky adults experiences hunger daily and one in six Kentucky children go without food, according to Feeding America.

Last December, Anthem Medicaid donated $10,000 to food pantries in Henderson and Salyersville. The health plan also pledged an additional $15,000 to establish five new “Fresh Fridge” locations across the state. In addition to Covington’s La Esperanza Center, Anthem Medicaid has partnered with Fayette West Neighborhood Center, Community Action Council in Lexington; Family Service Society in Paducah; Exodus Family Ministries in Louisville; and Ken-Tenn Foodbank in Fulton.

“The ‘Fresh Fridge’ program has proved to be a vital asset for many of the community-based organizations we work alongside,” said Leon Lamoreaux, President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. “Food insecurity has significant detrimental effects on health, especially in children, and can leave devastating, long-lasting impacts. This program continues to fulfill our commitment to creating solutions that benefit a person’s whole health.”

The “Fresh Fridge” program is part of Anthem Medicaid’s ongoing efforts to holistically address the various social determinants of health for Kentuckians. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthem Medicaid has donated more than $2.2 million to reduce food insecurity throughout the state.

“Our new partnership with Anthem Medicaid brings healthy food access to communities that need it most,” said Leo Calderón, founder and board chair of Esperanza Latino Center. “Our mission is founded on advocacy and service to our Latino neighbors. With the ‘Fresh Fridge’ program, we’re able to connect even more friends and families with wholesome options.”

