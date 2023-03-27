Erik Goetz resigns as Beechwood boys basketball coach after setting team record in career wins















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Erik Goetz is stepping down as head coach of the Beechwood boys basketball team after leading the Tigers to 160 victories, the most in the history of the program, over the last 10 seasons.

During his tenure, Beechwood won its first 9th Region All “A” Classic championship in 2018 and made it to the title game of the 9th Region post-season tournament in 2019. That team also posted the most wins in team history with a 29-6 record.

“Most importantly, I will cherish forever the memories built with the young men we have had in our program,” Goetz said in a press release from the school. “The kids have been amazing to work with and have helped build so many wonderful relationships that I will carry on forever.”

Goetz has a 289-221 career record as a boys head basketball coach. He was 129-86 in eight seasons at Holy Cross before coming to Beechwood and compiling a 160-135 record in 10 seasons.

He had six consecutive winning seasons at Beechwood before finishing 11-20 and 7-19 the last two years. During a three-year span from 2018-19 to 2020-21, the Tigers posted records of 29-6, 21-12 and 23-6 with high-scoring guard Scotty Draud in the lineup.

“Under his leadership, he took the program to unprecedented new heights,” said Draud, who held the 9th Region career scoring record when he graduated. “Mr. Goetz was a great coach, teacher, mentor and friend, and hopefully the tradition that he and his teams built can continue.”

In the press release, Beechwood principal Justin Kaiser thanked Goetz for all of the time and energy he invested into making basketball exciting again for our entire community.

“He is everything a coach should be: a fantastic teacher of the game, a mentor for our student-athletes in all facets of their lives and an exceptional role model that uses basketball as a vehicle to teach life lessons that prepare our student-athletes for life after Beechwood,” Kaiser said.

Goetz said coaching basketball can be both exhilarating and rewarding in many ways, but the time and stress involved can also take their toll and now is the right time to step away.

“I step away extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve,” he said.

Beechwood Independent Schools will immediately begin the search for Goetz’s successor. Two weeks ago, the high school hired Jay Voelker as the new head coach of the Tigers football program.