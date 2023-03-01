Education nonprofit ParentCamp to host to virtual CareerCamp for middle, high school families March 2















ParentCamp, a national non-profit family-school-community engagement model, will host a free, virtual CareerCamp Thursday, March from 7-8:30 p.m.

CareerCamp is designed for middle school and high school families, educators, and business professionals, to help guide local youth in navigating the world of career exploration.

Sometimes, just knowing which path to take is the first step for students. For the first time, a collaboration of regional partners is coming together to provide the event, focused on the journey of career exploration, preparation, and readiness – beyond the traditional definition of a college degree.

ParentCamp is partnering with GROW NKY (Growing Regional Outcomes Through Workforce), and initiative of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) for this inaugural event. GROW NKY is a strategic workforce collective composed of leaders across key industries, educational institutions, and community organizations working collaboratively to leverage the region’s assets to grow, attract and retain a globally competitive workforce. GROW NKY focuses on five key areas of workforce development, following a cradle-to-career model.

“As the backbone organization of GROW NKY, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is committed to connecting our community with college and career readiness programs that will prepare our workforce for the future,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “We encourage parents to attend this CareerCamp event, to learn more about the tools and resources available to make sure their child is set up to succeed on their journey to a career.”

“What makes a CareerCamp different from other, traditional family-school-community engagement events is that there are no presentations. Instead, each room provides a facilitator, who helps to capture all the expertise and experiences in the room and promote conversation,” said ParentCamp President Julia Pile , a Boone County resident. “Everyone has something to contribute, based on their individual experiences, and sharing this knowledge makes us feel valued – which is a basic, core human need. It is amazing how quickly people feel connected to each other during a CareerCamp.”

CareerCamp will take place via Zoom. There will be at least 10 different rooms for participants to choose from. CareerCamp participants can move from room to room as they wish, and each room will be repeated. A listing of March 2 CareerCamp room offerings is available at www.parentcamp.org.

ParentCamp is held worldwide every other Wednesday on Zoom. ParentCamps and CareerCamps are always free, and anyone is welcome to join. ParentCamp provides opportunities for parents, guardians, mentors, grandparents, educators, or anyone involved in a child’s life to come together to ask questions, share concerns, find resources, and build a support system.

Registration for CareerCamp can be made by visiting the registration link by 6 p.m. March 2. For questions about this event or ParentCamp, contact julie@parentcamp.org or call 859-488-1548.

A continuing education/PD certificate for educators and administrators will be available upon request.

