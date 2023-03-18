Duke Energy celebrating company’s 420 natural gas workers during Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day















Duke Energy is celebrating the eighth annual Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day today. The annual celebration spotlights natural gas workers’ role in providing nearly 187 million Americans with safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service every day.

More than 420 Duke Energy natural gas workers provide natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Technicians are often first responders and on the front lines when natural gas emergencies occur. Their work expanding and modernizing the natural gas delivery system will help meet the service needs of its customers and growing communities, while also providing the infrastructure needed to replace higher-carbon fuels.

“Our workers are committed to our natural gas customers and to doing their jobs safely. The pride they take in their work is truly remarkable,” said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Duke Energy’s natural gas business unit.

“Duke Energy employees continually go above and beyond to serve others and help keep communities safe,” Weisker said. “From working long hours in sometimes less-than-ideal conditions to ensure customers have heat on a cold night to being active members of the communities where they live and work, I hold our natural gas workers up as models of our industry.”

Read more about Duke Energy’s natural gas employees and operations at Duke Energy’s illumination website.

Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day, established by the American Public Gas Association in 2015, is intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of natural gas utilities and educate residents on the environmental, safety and cost benefits of using clean, reliable and affordable natural gas. It is celebrated March 18 to commemorate the date of a 1937 incident in New London, Texas, that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety.

More information on natural gas safety can be found at duke-energy.com/NaturalGasSafety.

Duke Energy