Denise Govan to succeed Bob Wilson as executive director of DCCH Center for Children and Families















DCCH Center for Children and Families is pleased to announce the selection of Denise Govan as the new executive director. Denise joins the DCCH family as the third executive director in the past 31 years.

Sister Jean Marie Hoffman, S.N.D., held the post for 23 years, followed by Bob Wilson’s eight years leading the organization.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Denise’s high caliber join the DCCH family and mission,” said Wilson. “I am grateful she has accepted the position. Her doing so confirms that my decision to step out of the executive role is not only good for me personally, but it also presents a tremendous opportunity for our organization to evolve and thrive as well.”

In November 2022 Wilson announced his plans to retire this spring. He will stay on with DCCH for a time to support the transition. Wilson has been a leader and steward of DCCH’s mission and will be remembered for his servant leadership.

“Our entire DCCH family is grateful for Bob’s many years of dedication,” said Holly Mazzocca, DCCH Board President. “His leadership shepherded us through many important transitions for our programs. We are confident Denise will continue our history of strong leadership and commitment to serving the most vulnerable children and families in Kentucky. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Govan has been a leader in the Tri-state’s non-profit sector. She formerly held executive leadership, management and direct services positions at Life Learning Center, Brighton Center, and Transitions. Govan brings 28 years of experience working with and advocating for impoverished and underserved individuals and families in a cross-section of programs.

“2023 is a monumental year for me as I will be celebrating a milestone birthday,” said Govan. “I am so honored and proud to serve as the next executive director in the family tree of DCCH’s inspiring programs.”

DCCH Center for Children and Families