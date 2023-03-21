David Justice to throw out first pitch to kick off TMU baseball April 15 vs. University of Cumberlands















Thomas More University’s kickoff celebration at Thomas More Stadium starts at noon Saturday, April 15 during the Saints baseball game versus the University of Cumberlands Patriots — and it will be a celebration of ‘greats.’

Former major league baseball outfielder David Justice will throw out the first pitch to start the game. Justice played baseball and basketball during his time at Thomas More and was inducted in the Thomas More Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Bobby Young, a former Thomas More player who was later drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, will join Justice to catch the first pitch. Young was inducted into the Thomas More University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

All of the University’s previous baseball championship teams will also be honored at the game.

“We are very excited to welcome David Justice back to a Thomas More University event,” says Terry Connor, Thomas More athletic director. “We are also thrilled to invite the community out to Thomas More Stadium to see the facility and cheer on our Saints.”

Tom Brady, director of development for athletics at Thomas More, will host a “Past to Present Baseball” themed Chalk Talk before the game at 10 a.m. featuring Justice, Young, former baseball coach and current Thomas More Associate Athletic Director Jeff Hetzer, and former Thomas More baseball player George “Cubby” Lyon, Jr.

Chalk Talks are events that dive into sports topics featuring coaches and leaders from various Saints teams. The talks are hosted by the All Saints Club, the fundraising arm providing financial and supporting resources to all Thomas More University athletic programs through private and community-level donations.

“We have an amazing panel for this Chalk Talk,” said Brady. “The event allows our panelists to share some great behind-the-scenes stories that have made Thomas More baseball such a great tradition.”

Attendance is limited for the Chalk Talk. Reserve your space by visiting tmuky.us/ctbaseball.

In March 2022, the University announced a partnership with the Florence Y’alls Baseball Club resulting in the renaming of the home of the Florence Y’alls to Thomas More Stadium. As part of the agreement, the stadium is now home to the Thomas More Saints’ baseball team starting in the 2023 spring season.

Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign in Fall 2021 in support of a five-year strategic plan that includes enhanced athletic facilities for many of the Saints’ 31 sports programs. The University also announced in 2022 that they have been granted provisional membership to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, making them the only Division II university in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region.

Thomas More currently competes in the Mid-South Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Saints have been in the NAIA for the past four academic years and will retain NAIA membership until the completion of the 2022-23 academic year.

Thomas More faculty, staff, and students receive free admission to the game on April 15, with their Thomas More I.D. card. Others can purchase tickets at the stadium.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu. For more information about Thomas More Athletics, visit www.thomasmore.edu/athletics.

