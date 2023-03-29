CVG and Breeze Airways launch two more nonstop options — to Orange and to Providence — March 30















Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is launching two more nonstop options with its newest airline, Breeze Airways.

Flights to Orange County, CA (SNA), and Providence, RI (PVD) start on March 30.

Both flights will be offered on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Breeze is the first airline to offer service to Orange County from CVG in over a decade. Breeze is the second airline at CVG to currently offer flights to Providence. There will be balloons, signage, and giveaway items for travelers to celebrate for the first flights.





Breeze started service from CVG in early February to Charleston, S.C., and San Francisco, C.A.; the airline is launching flights to Richmond, V.A., and Jacksonville, F.L. in May.

