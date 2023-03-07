Council on Postsecondary Education names fifth cadre of minority faculty, staff for leadership training















The Council on Postsecondary Education announced the fifth cadre of its Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI) program, which aims to prepare minority faculty and staff members for leadership roles in Kentucky higher education.

The 21 participants were chosen from Kentucky’s public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Dr. Dawn Offutt, executive director for diversity, equity and inclusion at the Council, is facilitating the program with her team.

“This year’s participants are a dedicated and talented group of leaders who are already doing great things on their campuses,” said Offutt. “This program will help empower them to further their efforts and help equip them to be the higher education leaders of the future.”

ALDI, a yearlong leadership development program, aims to build the skills of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement. Participants are nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.

The 2023 ALDI participants are:

Alexandria Carrington, Hopkinsville Community College

Sebrena Chapman-Fitzsimmons, Jefferson Community and Technical College

Trisha Clement-Montgomery, University of Kentucky

Jarrod E. Druery, Northern Kentucky University

Patricia Torres Fouse, Madisonville Community College

Patrick Gonzalez, Morehead State University

Erica Holloway-McDaniel, University of Louisville

Veronica Johnson, University of Louisville

Kyndra Knight, Jefferson Community and Technical College

Dekuwmini (Dee) Mornah, Northern Kentucky University

Monica Mundy, Eastern Kentucky University

Ramon Muniz Sarmiento, Owensboro Technical and Community College

Gera Nelson, Morehead State University

Anita Nelums, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Sierra O’Cull, Maysville Community and Technical College

De’Sarae Perry, Maysville Community and Technical College

Allyson Sanders, Owensboro Community and Technical College

Chris Stout, Gateway Community and Technical College

Neisha Wiley, Northern Kentucky University

Elaine Wilson, Somerset Community College

Erica Yahya, Jefferson Community and Technical College