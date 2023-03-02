Corporex expands its executive team with two new hires, Douglas Swain and Christopher Haacke















Corporex, a privately held investment firm located in Covington, focused on investing in real estate, hospitality, sports and fitness, and capital markets, has hired two new executives: Douglas Swain as Chief Development Officer and Christopher Haacke as Senior Vice President and Sales and Marketing.

“With multiple large-scale projects in the works across the country, Doug brings years of experience and perspective that will help fuel Corporex’s continued growth in 2023,” said Nick Heekin, Chief Operating Officer of Corporex Companies. “Doug will be involved in promoting and overseeing elements of ongoing projects such as Ovation and CirclePort in Northern Kentucky, as well Colorado and beyond. He’ll also work to help us identify and advance future projects for Corporex.

“Chris comes to Corporex with a long history of strong sales experience. He is perfectly geared to help our organization fuel growth across all of our lines of business.”

In his role as Chief Development Officer, Douglas Swain will have overall responsibility for the leadership of existing and new development projects, including sourcing opportunities and execution and delivery.



“Corporex currently has four large scale projects taking place simultaneous across the country in Ohio, Kentucky and Colorado,” Swain said. “It’s a lot of forward progress all at once and I’m excited to dig in and be a part of a team with such an expansive portfolio of work. This organization is dedicated to building the future of the communities it serves, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Swain comes to Corporex with more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate development, including lengthy stints with public and private real estate development firms. He is also the Founder of Indiana’s chapter of NAIOP, the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. Swain is also a NAIOP Foundation Governor. He obtained his degree in Finance from The Ohio State University and is a licensed real estate broker in Ohio.

As Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Christopher Haacke and his best-in-class team will focus on the overall growth of new business development, sales, and leasing of Corporex’s portfolio of properties. In addition, he’ll oversee marketing and branding initiatives held within the Corporex Family of Companies, which includes real estate, hospitality, capital investments, and sports and fitness initiatives.

“Whether it is the ongoing development of Ovation in Newport, the reimagining of CirclePort near CVG or new construction in Colorado, Corporex’s sales and marketing team is laser-focused on transforming spaces into communities for all to enjoy,” said Haacke. “It is an exciting time to join this team and I look forward to recruiting additional talent to round out this outstanding group of professionals as Corporex continues its growth trajectory.”

A Silver Circle Winner of The Chairman’s Award from Acosta and recipient of the President’s Ring by Hormel Health Labs, Haacke is a proven sales and marketing professional with a nearly 30-year track record of success building local, regional, and national agencies. Most recently, Haacke was President and CEO of Hawkeye Leadership, LLC. He is a graduate of Covington Latin School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Northern Kentucky University and is a native Northern Kentuckian.