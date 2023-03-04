Cooper girls return to 9th Region championship game with a 53-30 semifinal win over Notre Dame















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper girls basketball coach Justin Holthaus never knows what to expect in the locker room after his team wins a game. He said the players always have “something crazy” set up like a dance or skit to celebrate a victory.

That’s probably a good tension reliever for the Jaguars, who play the game with rabid intensity, especially on defense, like they did in a 53-30 win over Notre Dame in the semifinals of the 9th Region tournament on Friday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

By limiting Notre Dame to seven field goals in the first three quarters, Cooper was able to build a commanding 46-17 lead and let reserve players finish out the victory that puts the Jaguars in the region championship game for the second consecutive year.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be really, really tough and it was going to have to start with defense,” said Cooper junior guard Meleah Alexander. “So we practiced hard the last couple days, just working on defense and getting in passing lanes.”

Cooper’s opponent in the region final at 7 p.m. Saturday will be neighboring rival Ryle once again. Last year, the Jaguars won the title game matchup, 53-45, and went on to reach the semifinals of the “Sweet 16” state tournament.

The teams have played twice this season with Cooper (28-3) winning both games by scores of 61-48 in the 33rd District final and 63-58 during the regular season. Ryle has a 24-8 record coming into Saturday’s rematch.

Cooper has won 11 straight games and held six of those opponents to 35 points or less with its unrelenting defense. Notre Dame joined that list Friday, shooting 28.9 percent (11 of 38) from the field and committing 14 turnovers against the Jaguars.

“We did really good in the first quarter. We had really good ball pressure,” coach Holthaus said. “I think in the second quarter we relaxed a little bit and they were starting to get the ball inside a little more. But it all started with our defensive ball pressure and closing out on shooters.”

The Jaguars took an 18-5 lead in the first quarter when four of their five starters made a 3-point shot. They pushed the margin to 27-5 before Notre Dame sophomore guard Georgi Kirtley got a field goal with four minutes left in the second quarter.

The first half ended with Cooper holding a 31-9 lead. At that point, Notre Dame had made 4 of 17 field goals for 23.5 percent. The Jaguars were 11 of 25 for 44 percent and had a 15-0 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point line.

After his team opened up a 46-17 lead in the third quarter, Holthaus pulled three of his starters and the other two left the game early in the fourth quarter.

The leading scorers for the Jaguars were sisters Liz and Kay Freihofer with 12 and 11 points. Cooper ended up shooting 46.5 percent (20 of 43) from the field and had a 29-24 advantage on the boards. Senior forward Whitney Lind had a game-high seven rebounds to go along with nine points, five assists and two steals.

Notre Dame’s leading scorers were Kirtley with 10 points and sophomore center Sophia Gibson with eight.

“It was an exciting win,” coach Holthaus said. “But we definitely know what we’re trying to do here is win a 9th Region title and that’s going to take all hands on deck (in the title game).”

COOPER 18 13 15 7 — 53

NOTRE DAME 5 4 8 13 — 30

COOPER (28-3): Lind 4 0 9, Palmer 4 1 10, Alexander 1 2 4, K. Freihofer 5 0 11, L. Freihofer 3 5 12, Deere 1 0 2, Thompson 1 0 2, Randon 1 0 2. Totals: 20 8 53.

NOTRE DAME (19-11): Hubert 1 0 2, Gibson 3 1 7, Kirtley 4 2 10, Lawrie 1 2 4, Collins 0 3 3, Robertson 1 0 2, Resing 1 0 2. Totals: 11 8 30.

3-point goals: C — Lind, Palmer, K. Freihofer, L. Freihofer, Deere.