Chamber’s next Eggs ‘N Issues will address caregiver challenges and how to balance work, responsibilities















The NKY Chamber hosts Eggs ‘N Issues: Solving Caregiver Challenges in the Workplace on Tuesday, April 18, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center, 1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger.

Many people across the country and here in the Northern Kentucky Metro region face challenges in balancing work with caregiver responsibilities. This could include the cost and obstacles to finding reliable childcare, coordinating care for an elderly relative, or both. Eggs ‘N Issues will discuss these challenges and how the region is addressing these issues for both the employee and employer.

Catrena Bowman, Executive Director for the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, will moderate the panel.

Scheduled panelists include:



• Dr. Meg Hensley, Senior Director, Student Wellbeing and Support at Northern Kentucky University, oversees multiple departments including Health Services, Counseling Services, Student Accessibility, Norse Violence Prevention, and Child Care Access Means Parents In School grant.

• Shannon Starkey-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Learning Grove, oversees day-to-day operations and strategic planning, has managed leadership structure changes, the creation of new programs and the expansion of services to increase a multi-generational approach to families.



• Anne Wildman, Associate Director for Aging and Disability Services for Northern Kentucky Area Development District, is responsible for the administrative oversight of State and Federal funded aging and disability programs and services for the Northern Kentucky region.

“Many in our Northern Kentucky business community are struggling to find the balance between working and taking care of their loved ones,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This can lead to feelings of isolation, burnout, emotional and physical stress and financial strain. The Eggs ‘N Issues panelists will help provide support and solutions for those facing these challenges in our region.”



Eggs ‘N Issues: Solving Caregiver Challenges in the Workplace will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m.

The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.

