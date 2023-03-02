Campbell County continues streak of 10th Region semifinal appearances with 85-50 win over Paris















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County reached the final four of the 10th Region boys basketball tournament for the seventh consecutive year with an 83-50 win over Paris in a first-round game on Wednesday at Mason County.

Senior guard Jake Gross scored 16 points to lead the Camels (22-11) to their seventh straight victory. The team’s other double-figure scorers were senior guard Aydan Hamilton (13) and junior forwards Connor Weinel (11) and Jake Smith (11).

Campbell County outscored Paris, 25-10, in the second quarter and put the game away with a 27-10 run in the third quarter. It was the 14th time this season that the Camels have won by a margin of 20 points or more.

Campbell County will play tournament host Mason County (28-5) in a region semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday. Mason County won the regular season game between the two teams, 77-73, at Campbell County.

The other semifinal matchup will be determined Thursday in the George Rogers Clark vs. Augusta and Scott vs. Harrison County games. The last time Scott won a region tournament game was 2019 against Harrison County.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday

Newport (26-6) vs. Lloyd (19-9), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic (27-4) vs. Cooper (17-12), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Thursday

George Rogers Clark (24-5) vs. Augusta (18-13), 6 p.m.

Scott (14-18) vs. Harrison County (26-6), 7;45 p.m.

Monday

Mason County (28-5) vs. Campbell County (22-11), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark-Augusta winner vs. Scott-Harrison County winner, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.

Thursday

Simon Kenton (21-10) vs. Oldham County (16-15), 6:30 p.m.

Gallatin County (13-17) vs. Collins (24-7), 8 p.m.

Monday

North Oldham (25-5) vs. Woodford County (18-12), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton-Oldham County winner vs. Gallatin County-Collins winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Friday

Brossart (22-11) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (24-7) vs. Scott (15-15), 7;45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Friday

Simon Kenton (17-14) vs. South Oldham (19-8), 6 p.m.

Grant County (19-10) vs. North Oldham (18-14), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.