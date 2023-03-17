Camp Invention summer enrichment program for children coming to Goodridge Elementary June 12















Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Hebron’s Goodridge Elementary School the week of June 12.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.

Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:

• Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park. • Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation. • MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie. • Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students annually and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts nationwide.

For more information or to register, visit invent.org.

Camp Invention