Building Industry Association to host events for women and for girls — to introduce the building trades















The Building Industry Association is hosting two events — one for women and one for girls — to introduce the building trades to those who are under-represented in the industry.

The first event is a complimentary Women in Construction Week Coffee Talk Event on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m. at the Enzweiler Building Institute trade school new Covington location at 3923 Winston Avenue, Covington.

The event begins with networking while enjoying gourmet breakfast bites, coffee, and mimosas courtesy of The Roost, a local woman owned coffee shop.

After guests tour the new trade school, they’ll hear from Dr. Vicki Berling about the trade school programs in carpentry; electric; heating, venting, and air conditioning; facilities maintenance and remodeling; masonry; welding; and the exciting new Covington Academy for Heritage Trades.



Becca Haggard, owner and founder of A Girl of a Roof will be the guest speaker. She will also do a question-and-answer session at the event.

After the speakers finish guests will be encouraged to continue to network.

For girls

The BIA is hosting an event for girls from 5–16 years of age on March 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Enzweiler Building at 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger.

Attendees will be split up into 3 age groups and will get to tour the trade school and then do activities appropriate for their age/skill level including listening to a reading of “The House She Built” by a women in construction, building a house out of magna tiles, a measuring scavenger hunt, and building a bird house in the carpentry lab. Lite snacks, coffee, and water will be provided and registration is encouraged.

“Women only represent about 10% of the workers in Construction. We represent one of the biggest opportunities for growth in the industry.” said Berling. “We are hosting our Coffee Talk event to celebrate women in construction and hear from successful women in the trades. We are hosting our Open House to show girls that taking a less traditional road in your career can be fun and rewarding. ”

Click this link to sign up for your complimentary ticket to Coffee Talk.



Click this link to sign up for your complimentary ticket to the Enzweiler Open House for girls.