Brad Davis, artist in residence, makes works in spirit of Harlan Hubbard; BCM hosting reception, exhibit















Much like the internationally recognized artist Harlan Hubbard, Cincinnati artist Brad Davis has found inspiration from the Ohio River and its surroundings for his works. Using two mushroom anchors and 50 feet of rope, Davis began his artist in residency on the water, just as Hubbard did aboard his shanty boat over 75 years ago. From his kayak along the banks of the Ohio River, Davis has created a diverse body of work that will be displayed in an exhibition alongside several Hubbard paintings at Behringer-Crawford Museum, beginning Saturday, March 25, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition is a showcase of Davis’ creations in the Harlan Hubbard artist residency program, hosted by the Harlan Hubbard Studio and Nature Preserve and the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy in conjunction with Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Davis has works in galleries all across the country and currently teaches at the University of Cincinnati and Manifest Drawing Center. Drawing inspiration from the often overlooked moments of life, his paintings aim to uncover and uplift the discarded and overlooked within his surroundings. Through sensitive and careful construction, he utilizes methods of traditional oil painting and an aesthetic pulling from American painters such as John Sloan, Edward Hopper, and Thomas Eakins.

Enjoy drinks, appetizers, and a word from Hubbard scholar and Kentucky Derby Museum Curator of Collections Jessica Whitehead at the opening reception, March 25, 5-7 p.m.

The reception is free and open to the public. Brad Davis: Harlan Hubbard Artist in Residence will be on display through April and is included with museum admission.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.