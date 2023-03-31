Boone County ranks among those with lowest unemployment rates at 3.8% in latest report















Unemployment rates rose in 105 counties between February 2022 and February 2023, fell in 10, and stayed the same in five counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.2%. It was followed by Fayette County, 3.4%; Oldham and Scott counties, 3.5% each; Anderson, Carroll, Jessamine and Marion counties, 3.6% each; Bourbon County, 3.7%; and Boone, Franklin and Washington counties, 3.8% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.6%. It was followed by Elliott County, 10.7%; Lewis County, 9.6%; Carter County, 9.1%; Breathitt County, 8.9%; Martin County, 8.8%; Greenup County, 7.8%; Menifee County, 7.4%; and Johnson and Knott counties, 7.3% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5% for February 2023, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted February 2023 unemployment rate was released on March 23, 2023, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

