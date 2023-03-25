Boone County Administrator Jeff Earlywine presented with NKY Chamber Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Boone County Administrator Jeff Earlywine with the NKY Community Award during its Board of Directors luncheon on Wednesday, March 22. The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.

Earlywine will retire on July 31 after 17 years with the county. From overseeing day-to-day county government activities to bearing responsibility for administrative decisions, Earlywine has spent 41 years in public office throughout the span of his career.

“Jeff is without question one of the most knowledgeable and successful County Administrators in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President. “Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in Kentucky and the fastest growing in Greater Cincinnati. Many don’t know that unincorporated Boone County by itself is larger in population than most cities in Kentucky with more than 90,000 citizens. It’s also one of the best-run counties.

“Jeff’s dedication to the Northern Kentucky Metro has been exceptional, and his commitment to good government is unmatched in our community. He is beloved by those that have had the pleasure of working with him and he will be truly missed by everyone upon his retirement this summer. We wish him all the best in the years ahead, and today we honor his service and dedication with the NKY Community Award.”

Earlywine has been involved with the International City/County Management Association, Kentucky City/County Management Association and the Northern Kentucky City/County Management Association. Community boards and associations he has served on include the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, Northern Kentucky Consensus Committee, Municipal Government League of Northern Kentucky, Kentucky League of Cities and the Northern Kentucky Independent District Health Department Board, among others.

He received the Career Achievement Award in 2020 from the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. Other accolades received throughout his career include being named Outstanding City/County Manager of the Year twice by the Northern Kentucky City/County Management Association.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce