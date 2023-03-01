Behringer-Crawford Museum reopens after winter break; new spring exhibitions opening March 11















After a short winter break for housecleaning and renovations, Behringer-Crawford Museum has reopened to guests.

Staff and volunteers worked throughout the break to spruce up existing exhibit spaces with newfangled displays, such as the addition of a casino roulette wheel from The Lookout House, a preeminent NKY night spot and historical automobile advertisements dating back to 1897 with early steam and electric-powered cars.

Final preparations are also under way for new spring exhibitions opening March 11, including “Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories,” a collaboration with the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association (KCHEA). The exhibit features basketry, furniture, weaving, pottery, glass, quilting, wooden folk art, and stringed instruments by the commonwealth’s most recognized craft artists.

The exhibiting artists are a sampling of nearly 100 individuals who have been interviewed over the last fifteen years as part of KCHEA’s Craft Luminary oral history project, documenting Kentucky’s craft history and making them accessible to the public in an educational format.

Also making its debut on March 11 is “The Art of Fashion: Fay Applegarth Maddox,” highlighting the NKY fashion plate artist’s artwork from 1945-1965.

Maddox’s illustrations were used to promote sale items at local department stores such as Schilito’s and McAlpin’s. Dresses, coats, hats and other haute couture will also be on display.

An opening reception for both exhibits will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 1-4 p.m. where guests can meet artists, hear gallery talks and enjoy light refreshments. The reception is free for BCM members, artists and their families and included with museum admission.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington.

Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays and national holidays.

Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and over and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days when one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum