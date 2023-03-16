‘Train with Rocco’ at his new personal fitness headquarters in Covington; mitigate your pain















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Rocco Castellano wants to change your life.

For the better.

“Some 85 percent of people, over the age of 45 have some sort of neck, back or hip problem,” the 57-year-old Castellano told the Northern Kentucky Tribune at his new Train With Rocco personal fitness headquarters which officially is up and running at 519 Madison Avenue, Covington.

Castellano was quick to point out his Train with Rocco specializes in not only personal training but pain mitigation.

“If you’re dealing with pain,” he boasts, “we’ll fix your pain.’

The native New Yorker is no stranger to personal training and therapeutic exercise.

“I bought my first gym when I was 18,” he said, “It was my cousin’s in New Jersey.” Actually, Castellano said he wanted to be a chiropractor — but when he bought that gym, well he was hooked on fitness.

And he became a certified trainer.

Why?

“I used to train really, really hard,” he said through his thick New York accent, “And I saw the benefits. Confidence for one.”

As a youngster, Castellano said he was a stutterer – and says the training and discipline was a big factor in curing the problem.

He’s certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, and claims he can help pain – well, disappear with proper exercise and training.

“We’re using technological techniques and tools to optimize your health,” he said. “It’s really not that complex.”

So, what’s the difference between Trian With Rocco or visiting a chiropractor for pain relief?

“A chiropractor is basically concerned with the spine, and adjusting the body,” Castellano said. “They also concern themselves with nutrition.”

Castellano, who studied Exercise Science at New Jersey’s Montclair State University, says Train with Rocco is the perfect complement to the chiropractor.

“Our technology helps the body’s natural healing process,” he said.

He points to the PEMF Machine located in his Madison Avenue training center. It is the Pulse Electro Magnetic Field machine.

“When used on a client,” he said, “It sends shock waves and goes after dysfunctional tissue.”

In fact, his PEMF machine, he claims, is the only one in the tri-state.

Starting a new business requires long hours, and Castellano’s Train with Rocco is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 8pm; Saturdays 9-3 pm and closed Sunday.

“Your first session is free,” he said, “And we have daily rates, monthly or longer, depending on your needs.”

He says he’s going after the working people of Covington who may have developed hip, back or neck pain – but he’s not ruling out the high school and college and pro athletes in the area.

All you need to enter – is pain.