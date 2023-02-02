Whitehorse Freight cuts ribbon on $5.4 Million NKY expansion project creating more than 400 jobs















Whitehorse Freight LLC cut the ribbon this week on a new $5.4 million facility in Crestview Hills, creating over 400 quality jobs in the surrounding region.

Located in a new facility in Kenton County in response to rapid growth and increased customer demand, the investment includes the purchase of an existing 51,000-square-foot building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to earning potential at Whitehorse Freight,” said Michael Bilokonsky, president and CEO of Whitehorse Freight. “I am extremely proud of our team and what we are building. Today’s event is an exciting next step for us, and I look forward to continuing to grow here in Northern Kentucky.”

Whitehorse Freight is a logistics technology service company for the shipping and carrier trucking industry that specializes in moving full truckloads. The company’s extensive carrier network and creative freight services help increase flexibility and mitigate logistics obstacles. Services include dry freight, flatbed, refrigerated freight, specialty freight, straight truck and warehouse and fulfillment. The company is currently hiring motivated and energetic individuals who want to be a part of a growing team.

Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume said 78% of the 2,356 new jobs announced by Tri-ED in 2022 were in the supply chain management and distribution/logistics industries.

“Whitehorse is certainly a major contributor to the expansion of these industries in Northern Kentucky,” said Crume. “We congratulate the company on the amazing growth they are experiencing.”

Whitehorse Freight’s investment adds to Kentucky’s growing distribution and logistics presence. Since the start of the Beshear administration, companies within the sector announced more than 7,500 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across 117 facility expansion and new-location projects with $2.2 billion in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.

“Kentucky’s unique location and access to resources makes the commonwealth one of the most important distribution and logistics hubs in the country,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Continuing to grow and invest in that industry with quality companies such as Whitehorse Freight is critical to our long-term economic success. I want to congratulate Whitehorse on today’s ribbon-cutting and wish the company continued success here in the commonwealth.”

For more information on Whitehorse Freight, visit whfreight.com.

Governor’s Office