Thomas More Univerity launches College Prep Program with Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools















Thomas More University on Friday held a signing event at Lloyd High School to launch the Thomas More University College Prep Program in conjunction with Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District.

The specialized program, created through the Thomas More Dual Credit (TMDC) program, seeks to help high school students stay academically engaged during the summer and to keep college on the horizon as a post-high school option. The program is set to pilot in the summer of 2023. TMDC looks to collaborate with additional high schools in the region after this pilot to expand the College Prep Program.

“I’m excited about the creation of the College Prep Program and what it could mean for students who are timid about the transition from high school to college,” says James Catchen, associate director of Dual Credit at Thomas More. “It can be a scary time for students. It is my hope that with this program we can highlight the true benefit of dual credit in helping students learn about the college process beyond just applying, such as what it means to be on a college campus and utilizing its resources.”

The signing event kicked off with opening remarks from Thomas More President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. Chad Molley, superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools, also addressed the crowd prior to the signing of the agreement. A reception was held after documents were signed.

Students participating in the program gain college experience and earn Thomas More University college credits at a significantly reduced rate. Students also gain valuable networking opportunities as they receive personal and academic support from Thomas More University faculty and staff.

The program is strategically designed to help students build confidence while learning to navigate the structure and rigor of college. To ensure a seamless transition into their first year of college, students have access to all of Thomas More University’s campus resources and services.

To participate in the College Prep Program, a partnering high school identifies a cohort of students during the summer before their junior year. Differing from the TMDC program requirements, the college prep program allows students to enroll who have a minimum unweighted high school GPA of 2.5 or higher. Preference is given to first-generation students and students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Interested students should speak to their high school counselor about the dual-credit program.

For more information about Thomas More University’s College Prep Program, visit tmuky.us/collegeprep.

From Thomas More University