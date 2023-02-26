The River: How to make a handy rope bumper in less than five minutes; just follow these directions















The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in February 2019.

By Captain Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

Devices used to cushion the blow between a boat’s hull and a dock, lock wall, or another boat: a bumper, or perhaps a fender, or even a possum.

Traditionally, they are artfully woven requiring many fabricated strands of rope or line, and the use of tools such as fids, marlin spikes, knives, or hatchets. To construct one requires an acquired knowledge, usually passed down from a master to an apprentice, and many hours of hand labor rough on a weaver’s manicure.

Although we, in younger days, wove all our possums the old-fashioned way, and on one occasion, our sole occupation on a steamboat dead-heading on the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, was “birthing” these fat rope critters, it was our beloved Captain and Mentor, Capt. Ernest E. Wagner who taught us how we could make an efficient bumper in less than five minutes.

Hand-Woven Rope Bumpers

The hardest thing, these days, is getting up and off the deck…

Captain Don Sanders is a river man. He has been a riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and with Rising Star Casino. He learned to fly an airplane before he learned to drive a "machine" and became a captain in the USAF. He is an adventurer, a historian, and a storyteller.

