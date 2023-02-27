The Ark Encounter is top reader’s choice in poll for best religious museum in America















The Ark Encounter, featuring a 510-foot-long Noah’s Ark as its centerpiece, has once again been chosen the best religious museum in the United States.

The results of the “USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice” poll — with 18 nominees — showed the Ark Encounter receiving the most readers’ votes. The Ark’s sister attraction, the high-tech Creation Museum, finished second in the voting.



Polling had been halted during the pandemic but resumed this year.

In 2020, both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, owned and operated by Answers in Genesis, topped the list of best religious museums in America. The list of 18 was selected by a panel of top travel experts. AiG’s attractions have made Northern Kentucky the leading faith-based destination in America.



USA Today’s newspaper subscribers and on-line readers were asked to make their choice among museums that represent diverse religious groups and faith communities.



Ken Ham, CEO and founder of the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum, stated: “I’m thrilled that more and more families have been discovering and enjoying our wholesome, God-honoring attractions in our constantly changing culture. The voting confirms that our area is America’s leading faith-based destination. I’m very grateful that our international attractions have been recognized like this.”

As he did after the results of the 2020 poll were released, Ham noted: “One could make the argument that USA Today should have included the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., in its list. While most people would not consider the Smithsonian to be a religious museum, it does promote a worldview: naturalism and atheism.”

Ham continued: “I’d argue that there are no ‘non-religious’ positions for museums that are described as natural history facilities. Each has a worldview to proclaim. The Ark and the Creation Museum are, of course, religious museums, as they promote a theistic, Christian worldview.”



Built in 2016, according to the dimensions given in the Bible, the Ark in Williamstown, contains three decks of stunning exhibits.

Outside the massive ship, families can find many more things to enjoy: Ararat Ridge Zoo, a Virtual Reality Experience, a 2,500-seat Answers Center that hosts daily family programs, and a huge state-of-the-art family playground.

The Ark Encounter welcomes well over one million guests annually.

Its sister attraction, the Creation Museum in Petersburg (45 minutes away), sees more than 500,000 guests each year.

The Creation Museum recently opened a large pro-life exhibit “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” and is planning to create more dinosaur-related exhibits.



All children 10 and under enjoy free admission this year to both the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum.