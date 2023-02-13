Stringtown Quilters Guild to hold its Quilters Day Out on March 16 — free to attend; see displays and tips















Stringtown Quilters Guild is having its Quilters Day Out on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Church of Chrias, 6080 Camp Ernst Road in Burlington.

It’s a day in which those who love quilting show their beautiful quilts and fabric displays — and attendees get to vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award.

Featured this year is Michele Kemppainen, a member of the Guild, who will display her beautiful miniature quilts.

Demonstrators will show the newest techniques in paper piercing,, #D quilting, machine thread painting, landscape quilting, free motion machine quilting, and hand quilting.

There will be a Silent Auction and great bargains in the Used Book Sales, and free magazines.

On hand for the day are local quilt shops: Country Patchwork, Around the Corner Fabrics, The Quilt Maker’s Shop, Silk Road Textiles, Quilts by Debbie, Busy Needle Quilting, Original Creations, JoAnn Able, The Little Shop of Stitches, and more.

Stringtown Quilters Guild is a group of over 100 quilters who meet monthly and want to preserve the heritage of quilting ing today’s society.

For more details, check out www.stringtownquiltersguild.com or contact Robin Bisig at SQGVicePresident@gmail.com.