St. Vincent de Paul NKY holding rare bourbon raffle in celebration of parish conferences 100th birthdays















St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky announced the 100th birthdays of parish conferences at Blessed Sacrament, Holy Cross, and Mother of God.

The Diocesan Council of SVdPNKY will officially turn 100 years old in November. A mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday, March 18 in honor of a century of serving neighbors in the community with a reception to follow. SVdPNKY is hosting the birthday bourbon raffle in celebration of the milestones.

The exclusive bourbon raffle offers a chance to win one of four groupings of various hard-to-come-by bourbons, with the grand prize featuring a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle (15 yr.), Weller (12 yr.), Weller Single Barrel, Weller Antique 107, Weller Full Proof, Weller CYBP, and Weller Special Reserve.

Tickets for the “Birthday Bash Bourbon Raffle” are for sale online through March 18 at go.rallyup.com. Raffle tickets are $100 per ticket and only 500 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will take place during the Centennial Celebration reception on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown live on SVdPNKY’s Facebook page. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

Proceeds from the raffle will support SVdPNKY’s mission of providing emergency assistance to neighbors struggling to make ends meet. Last year, SVdPNKY provided emergency financial assistance, food, and other basic necessities valued at nearly $4.8 million.

For more information about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky or the 100th Birthday Bash Bourbon Raffle visit www.svdpnky.org or contact Lou Settle at 859-446-7727 or lou.settle@svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky