St. Elizabeth Healthcare, partners to offer ‘healthy’ cooking classes to those affected by cancer















St. Elizabeth Healthcare has formed a collaboration with the Incubator Kitchen Collective and Cancer Support Community to offer cooking classes to those affected by cancer.

The purpose of the partnership is to combine resources and offer a safe space for participants to come together, learn something new, and lift their spirits.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance a patient’s experience here at St. Elizabeth,” said Maggie Biesinger, Manager of Integrative Oncology at St. Elizabeth. “One of the ways we can do that is by getting patients involved and hosting events that are both fun and educational.”

The classes are free and will be held on the first Saturday of each month, beginning on March 4, at the Center for Integrative Oncology Demonstration Kitchen, located in the Edgewood Cancer Center.

Each class will feature a cooking demonstration from an Incubator Kitchen Collective chef. The experience will offer participants a lesson on preparing clean and easily replicable meals for overall nutrition and wellness.

This is in an effort to combat malnutrition, which is present in 40% of cancer patients at diagnosis and up to 80% of those with advanced malignancies.

“Our chefs are really excited for a chance to get involved and give back to the community,” said Rachel DesRochers, Founder of Incubator Kitchen Collective. “These classes not only support those who have been impacted by cancer, but also support local chefs by introducing their business and talent to others.”

In addition to cooking, the classes offer participants the opportunity to socialize and meet others who have been impacted by cancer. Patients, families and friends are all welcome to register and attend.

“One thing cancer patients can benefit from, is a sense of community,” said Gretchen Ramstetter, Vice President of Development at Cancer Support Community. “In this case, we are addressing not only the need for support but also the need for nutritional food options.”

To learn more about these classes or to sign up for one, click here.