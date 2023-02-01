St. E. Healthcare, Reds team up to donate $45k in baseball equipment to schools, youth groups















St. Elizabeth Healthcare & Reds distributed $45K of baseball and softball equipment to 19 NKY and Southeast Indiana schools and three youth organizations last week.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Reds Community Fund distributed $45,000 worth of baseball and softball equipment to 19 schools and three youth programs: Augusta, Bellevue, Boone County, Campbell County, Dayton, Dixie Heights, Gallatin County, Grant County, Holy Cross, Covington Holmes, Lloyd Memorial, Ludlow, Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Scott, South Ripley, Milan, Switzerland County and Rising Sun High Schools; and three youth organizations: Ludlow Athletic Club, Bellevue Vets and Grant County Little League.

Now in its seventh year, the partnership between St. Elizabeth, the Reds and Pitch In For Baseball is designed to help baseball and softball programs in Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

Athletic directors, head coaches and student-athletes from each school and organization were on-site at Griffin Elite Sports & Wellness in Erlanger to receive the equipment donation.

St. Elizabeth matched the contribution from the Reds Community Fund to help the 19 schools and organizations through Pitch In For Baseball.

Pitch In For Baseball & Softball (PIFBS) is a non-profit organization that exists to eliminate equipment as a barrier to play by providing baseball and softball equipment to underprivileged and at-risk children in the United States and around the world for nearly 20 years. The organization has partnered with high schools and organizations in a similar fashion in Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, the Bronx and the Twin Cities.

Officials participating in the event were Tony Hyott, FACHE,St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Assistant Vice President, Patient Services; Reds Players and Alum Spencer Steer, Cam Collier, and Corky Miller; Terry Smith, board president, Pitch In For Baseball; and Charley Frank, Executive Director, Reds Community Fund

Michelle Davis, Holmes High School Head Softball Coach, one of the recipients of the equipment, spoke on behalf of recipients about how much the equipment means to schools and the students who benefit.