Special Olympics Region 2 Basketball Tournament begins Saturday at Sports of All Sorts in Florence















Nearly 350 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 30 teams will take to the hardwood at Sports of All Sorts in Florence on Saturday, February 18, for the 2023 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 2 Basketball Tournament.

Each of the teams will be looking to punch their tickets to the organization’s State Basketball Tournament, which will be held in Louisville March 11-12. Of the 30 teams competing in nine divisions at the Region 2 Tournament, 12 will earn automatic berths in the State Tournament.

Games will get underway at 9 am, with championship games beginning in some divisions as early as 11:15 am. The Tournament’s final game of the day will start at 1:30 pm. There will be 15 Northern Kentucky teams competing in the tournament. They will be joined by teams from Frankfort, Georgetown, Lexington, Richmond and Winchester.

The Region 2 Tournament is one of three Regional Basketball Tournaments Special Olympics Kentucky holds in advance of the State Basketball Tournament. One was held last week in Elizabethtown and the other is also being held on Feb. 18 in Bowling Green.

Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state. This year, more than 1100 athletes will be competing on 106 teams statewide. Teams compete throughout the state in leagues and invitational and regional tournaments, all leading up to the State Basketball Tournament in March. Regional Tournaments determine which 48 teams advance to the State Tournament. Teams that do not qualify for the State Tournament have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, which is also held in Louisville in conjunction with the State Tournament.

The Region 2 Basketball Tournament is made possible by the support of Special Olympics Kentucky Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s Subs, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Special Olympics Kentucky