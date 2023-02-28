Simon Kenton, Brossart girls basketball teams win first-round games in region tournaments















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Simon Kenton and Brossart girls basketball teams won first round region tournament games on Monday and advance to the final four in the brackets.

Simon Kenton outscored Owen County, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to come away with a 50-46 victory in the 8th Region tournament at Gallatin County.

The Pioneers’ late surge was led by eighth-grade guard Brynli Pernell, who scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. The team’s other double-figure scorer was freshman guard Anna Kelch with 13 points.

Simon Kenton (17-14) will face South Oldham (19-8) in a region semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday. The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

Brossart rolled to a 63-42 win over St. Patrick in the opening game of the 10th Region tournament at Mason County. The Mustangs (22-11) will play Montgomery County in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Scott will take on Bracken County in another 10th Region girls first-round game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mason County.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Tuesday

George Rogers Clark (23-7) vs. Nicholas County (15-15), 6 p.m.

Bracken County (19-13) vs. Scott (14-15), 7;45 p.m.

Friday

Brossart (22-11) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark-Nicholas County winner vs. Bracken County-Scott winner, 7;45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Tuesday

Grant County (18-10) vs. Carroll County (14-18), 6 p.m.

Anderson County (26-6) vs. North Oldham (17-14), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Simon Kenton (17-14) vs. South Oldham (19-8), 6 p.m.

Grant County-Carroll County winner vs. Anderson County-North Oldham winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.