Simon Kenton, Brossart girls basketball teams advance to district finals with first-round wins















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton made five 3-point goals during a 19-9 scoring run in the third quarter and went on to defeat Walton-Verona, 66-47, in the first game of the 32nd District tournament on Monday at Simon Kenton.

The Pioneers (16-13) will play Grant County (17-10) in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday with both teams advancing to next week’s 8th Region tournament at Gallatin County High School.

The last time Simon Kenton won the 32nd District title was 2018. Walton-Verona was district champion the last four years.

The Pioneers opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 58-38 lead. Walton-Verona was held to nine points in the final period and didn’t get a field goal until the closing seconds.

Simon Kenton outscored Walton-Verona, 30-9, from behind the 3-point line. Senior forward Emilee Eggleston and eighth-grade guard Brynli Pernell each made three treys for the Pioneers.

Eggleston finished with a team-high 14 points, followed by Pernell and freshmen forwards Anna Kelsch and Haylie Webb with 12 points each.

Walton-Verona senior Grace Brewer posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in her final game with the Bearcats. She had seven of her team’s 15 field goals.

Brossart 53, Campbell County 46 (girls)

Brossart clinched a berth in the girls 10th Region tournament with a 53-46 win over Campbell County in the opening game of the 37th District playoffs on Monday at Campbell County Middle School.

It was the 20th win of the season for the Mustangs, who lost a district seeding game to Campbell County in December. They will play Scott in the district final at 7 p.m. Wednesday and both teams will compete in next week’s 10th Region tournament at Mason County.

Brossart opened up 32-22 lead late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. The Camels cut it to 35-30 on a basket by freshman Isabella Jayasuriya early in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs finished strong to secure a region tournament berth for the fifth consecutive year.

Five seniors scored the last 18 points for Brossart with Olivia Lloyd getting five, followed by Molly Kramer and Jill Planeaux with four each. Kramer finished with a game-high total of 16 points and Lloyd netted 12.

Campbell County’s double-figure scorers were sophomore Macie Peoples with 11, senior Kennedy Johnson with 10 and Jayasuriya with 10.

The other girls basketball teams that won first-round district games on Monday were Ludlow and Bellevue. On the boys side, Ryle, Villa Madonna and Bellevue advanced to district semifinal games.

Boys basketball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Wednesday

Conner vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Wednesday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Thursday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Conner vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTICT AT NOTRE DAME

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame-Beechwood winner, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship: Scott vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.