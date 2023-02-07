Seven CMAQ awards to improve transportation, air quality, including to Boone County and TANK















Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million in awards to support seven transportation projects that improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion in Kentucky. The recipients, representing five counties, including Boone County, range from local government agencies to public transit operators.

“From improving roads to replacing buses, these awards will go a long way to improve commutes that boost the quality of life for Kentuckians while helping the environment,” said Gov. Beshear.

The funding comes from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program – a federal reimbursement program administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Funding will cover most of the project costs.

Sponsored projects:

• City of Georgetown – $1,597,550 for Cardinal Drive roadway improvements by converting to a two-way roadway with a designated left turn lane in front of the Scott County High School to reduce queues and improve traffic flow.



• TANK (Kenton County) – $2,836,089 to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses.

• Boone County Fiscal Court – $660,000 for Southpark Drive and KY 237 intersection improvements to reduce traffic congestion and queuing at an intersection that carries commercial truck and passenger vehicles.

• Lextran – Replace four diesel buses and six paratransit gas-powered vehicles.

• Lexington Fayette Urban County Government – extend fiber optic network along a section of Man o’ War Boulevard to enhance traffic management capabilities, like better traffic signal timing.

• TARC – Replace two diesel buses with electric buses.

• Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government – LaGrange Road corridor bicycle/pedestrian improvements, including the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and intersection improvements.

“We’re excited to support these projects that will benefit drivers, riders and pedestrians alike in these bustling communities,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “They promote cleaner air by reducing carbon emissions through the use of alternative fuel vehicles and upgrading our transportation system to minimize idling.”

The LaGrange Road Corridor project on LaGrange Road in Jefferson County will introduce more “complete street” features, like bike lanes and sidewalks, to improve connectivity and safety for cyclists and pedestrians. New turn lanes will improve efficiency and reduce emissions. This project complements work recently completed by the Transportation Cabinet to repave, restripe and rightsized a portion of the road to feature three wider driving lanes and bike lanes.

Recipients provide a 20% local match and are responsible for executing the project.