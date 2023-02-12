Secretary of State removes additional 127,000 inactive voters from Kentucky’s voter rolls















Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in compliance with federal and state law, approximately 127,000 inactive voters are scheduled to be removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls.

That brings the total number of inactive voters removed from the rolls during his term to more than 300,000.

“Those who have moved away, passed away, or been put away are consistently coming off our rolls,” said Adams. “Kentuckians’ confidence in our election process is well-deserved.”

Of the approximately 127,000 inactive voters, approximately 60,000 are registered Democrats, approximately 51,000 are registered Republicans, and approximately 16,000 are independent or registered under third parties.

The National Voter Registration Act, and Kentucky’s equivalent law, require a multi-year process to remove inactive voters unless they die, are judged mentally incompetent or guilty of a felony, or act to remove themselves.

Secretary of State’s Office