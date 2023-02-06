Secret NKY: Ludlow home to one of Kentucky’s most original distilleries in Second Sight Spirits















In a state awash in bourbon — with close to 100 distilleries scattered across the Kentucky landscape, countless trails dedicated to its appreciation and enough barrels of bourbon aging in rick houses to supply every Kentuckian with more than two barrels apiece—differentiating oneself may seem like the impossible dream.

But for Ludlow distillery Second Sight Spirits that dream came true with a little magic, a bit of mysticism, and a whole lotta showmanship. It is a one-of-a-kind distillery with a still designed and built by owners and founders, Rick Couch and Carus Waggoner, and featuring a giant crystal ball, plus a laidback tasting room and lounge, coffee bar, more crystal balls, Magic 8 balls and fortune-telling fish.

Sitting squarely on a corner facing Elm Street in Ludlow, the distillery, according to Waggoner, is perfectly at home in this town whose character was shaped by the river and the railroad.

“Railroad towns were settled by hardworking, salt-of-the-earth folks,” said Waggoner. “We do our best to work hard, stay approachable and make everyone feel welcome.”

Backgrounds in Las Vegas productions, including as the creators of Cirque Du Soleil’s LOVE and Viva Elvis—two of the world’s largest shows—combined with a “new vision of artisan distilling that focuses on premium, local products presented in an innovative way,” the childhood friends have set Second Sight Spirits apart from other distilleries, and raised the bar on memorable bourbon experiences.

Ninety-minute tours tap into the mysteries of distillation, circus stories from the owners’ days on the Strip, the history of building a business through Craigslist finds good fortune and bartering and a tasting of Second Sight Spirits’ Oak Eye Kentucky Bourbon. It also includes tastes of their hazelnut liqueur, perhaps some rum and possibly even the distillery’s moonshine.

The moonshine is a nod to Couch and Waggoner’s shared family heritage in moonshine: Waggoner’s great-grandfather ran moonshine in the hills of West Virginia. Couch’s great-grandfather was a sheriff who busted those engaged in “producing illegal spirits under the light of the moon”—the term from which moonshine was derived—and then drank the fruits of their labor.

Second Sight Spirits is on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon trail, and a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® Craft Tour. In addition to its Oak Eye Kentucky Bourbon and hazelnut liqueur, the distillery makes six different varieties of rum, including Second Sight Unbarreled Rum and Second Sight Smoked Cherry Rum, and four types of moonshine.

“We hope to have new releases by the middle of the year, but we are keeping those secret for now,” said Waggoner.

The lounge, featuring interactive elements, can be rented for weddings, presentations, parties and other events. The distillery is known for special events open to the public, including live music concerts, seances, comedy showcases, author events and more, and its hands-on experiences, which includes Fortuna’s Tank.

“You can walk up and ask a question and a switch will create bubbles that help guide our fish to the answer to your question on the aquarium’s background,” explained Waggoner.

A Swami Snack machine and a fortune-telling Zoltar for the still are in the planning stages—just two more ways that one of Kentucky’s most original distilleries is keeping things exciting, new and different.

Explore Ludlow and Second Sight Spirits, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, when the distillery hosts the inaugural “Books, Baubles & Bourbon Bookfair,” featuring seven regional authors and their books, including Kathy Witt, plus original jewelry designs by Hail – Records & Oddities and bourbon giveaways. Several authors, including Peter Bronson and Jane Ammeson, will present talks on how to publish your book.

