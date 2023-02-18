Schickel presents resolution to recognize Irene and Charles Patrick in naming of KY Route 20















Senator John Schickel this week presented Senate Joint Resolution 27 (SJR 27) for discussion before the Senate Transportation Committee. If adopted, the measure would rename KY 20, currently known as the ‘Irene Patrick Memorial Highway,’ the ‘Charles and Irene Patrick Memorial Highway.’

Irene Patrick, Boone County’s first female commissioner and wife of Charles Patrick, preceded her husband in death. In 2019, Schickel and the Kentucky General Assembly designated KY 20 (Petersburg Road) as the ‘Irene Patrick Memorial Highway in her honor and remembrance.

Schickel, R-Union, believes it is only fitting to recognize her husband alongside her. Charles Patrick served as a Boone County magistrate and passed away on Sept. 18.

“Yesterday was a Valentine’s Day, and this resolution is about a love story,” Schickel said. “Charles and Irene were a loving couple, and Boone County is incredibly blessed they called it their home. Their service to the county and importance to the Hebron community cannot be understated. I am grateful to be in a position to honor them.”

Charles Patrick was the owner of Patrick’s Auto Parts in Hebron and a member of the Hebron Church of Christ, the Masons and Shriners International.

If ultimately included in the final road naming package, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would be directed to redesignate the portion of KY 20, from the intersection with Bullittsville-Francisville Road, at mile point 14.525, to the junction with Kentucky Route 237, at mile point 16.622.

