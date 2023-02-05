Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on work in region this week — beware delays, closings















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on conditions and/or operations for regional highways this week — and reminds motorists to be alert to delays and closings. Changes and/or additions from the last report are underlined/red. Motorists should be aware of delays and closings.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.

• Two roundabouts will be built — at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and onn Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.

• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.





With the new interchange open, crews will closely monitor the new traffic pattern and will make adjustments to traffic signal timing to ensure traffic is moving efficiently through the new interchange.

Even though the new travel pattern will be in place, this will still be a very active construction area with crews continuing to work on ongoing improvements. Please be mindful of crews working in the project area through the remainder of the year.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed.

Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd. Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) 0.0 – 1.4 mile-marker – A project to perform maintenance work on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) is in progress. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and KY 16. A lane closure will be in place during daytime working hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flaggers for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Waymans Branch Road also is scheduled to be resurfaced in Spring 2023. This project has an expected completion date of Spring 2023.

• Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern at Fourth St. and I-71/75 in Covington is OPEN.

In a Texas Turnaround, drivers bypass the two traffic signals and travel in a continuous movement from the left lane of a highway off ramp through the intersection and back the opposite direction on the frontage road or highway ramp. The turnaround movement is free-flowing and does not enter the signalized intersection, so traffic accessing the highway can move efficiently.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour. A right lane closure on KY 17, just south of KY 3035, is in place for the project. This project has an estimated completion date of late July 2023.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

