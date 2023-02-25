Registration open for AHA’s March 19 Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk; prices increase starting March 4















The American Heart Association’s Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk will be held on Sunday, March 19.

Chaired by Angie Wirick, chief financial officer of AtriCure, the Heart Mini is poised to draw 17,000 runners and walkers. Registration is open at heartmini.org and participants are encouraged to register before Saturday, March 4 when event fees (excluding 1.5K Kids Race and 1K Steps for Stroke) increase by $5.

The Heart Mini is Greater Cincinnati’s largest single-day fundraiser, drawing runners and walkers who are committed to the American Heart Association’s mission to fight heart disease and stroke.

The schedule of events and prices include:

• 7:30 a.m. St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart Half Marathon ($65 increases to $70), KoncertIT 15K Heart Mini ($50 increases to $55) • 9:45 a.m. altafiber 5K Heart Race ($45 increases to $50) • 10 a.m. UC Health 1K Steps for Stroke ($40) • 10:30 a.m. FIS 1.5K Kids Race ($25) • 11 a.m. Mercy Health 5K Heart Walk ($40 increases to $45)

Online registration is open until Friday, March 17 at 5:00 pm. After that in-person registration is available at Messer Construction on Court Street, downtown Cincinnati between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 or before your event on March 19 in the First Financial building.

For more information and to register for the Heart Mini visit heartmini.org. All proceeds benefit the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

