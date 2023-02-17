Prep Sports Notebook: Another 9th Region boys basketball record expected to fall on Friday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Another 9th Region boys basketball record will likely be broken on Friday when Highlands senior guard Will Herald enters his team’s home game against Beechwood needing two 3-point goals to become the region’s all-time leader in that statistic.

Herald has made 333 treys during his four-year varsity career. According to statistics posted on the khaa.org website, the current 9th Region record is 334 by Brandon Hatton, a 2014 Dixie Heights graduate who played six varsity seasons.

St. Henry coach Dave Faust broke the 9th Region record for career wins earlier this season. Last week, Holy Cross senior guard Jacob Meyer became the region’s all-time leading scorer.

There’s no reason to think Herald won’t be the next region record-setter since he’s averaging 4.1 3-point goals per game this season. He has connected on 107 of 210 long-range shots for 51 percent going into Friday’s regular season finale.

In his three previous varsity seasons, Herald’s 3-point goal totals were 112 as a junior, 102 as a sophomore and 12 as a freshman. The Highlands team record for most 3-point goals in a season is 122 by Luke Muller, who did that two years ago on the Bluebirds state championship team.

As a team, Highlands (21-8) is averaging 9.9 threes per game and shooting 40.8 percent (286 of 701) from behind the arc this season. Two years ago, the Bluebirds set a state tournament record with 38 treys in four games and ended the season with 360 in 34 games for a 10.5 average.

Brossart girls basketball coach gets 10th Region’s top award

Steve Brown was named 10th Region Coach of the Year for guiding the Brossart girls basketball team to a 19-11 record and All “A” Classic region championship during the regular season that ends Friday.

Brown won the same award two years ago when he was girls head basketball coach at Scott. This is his first season in charge of the Brossart team that will be going for its 20th win in a 37th District game against Campbell County on Monday.

Brossart senior forward Molly Kramer was voted second-team all-region by the 10th Region coaches. She finished the regular season with team-high averages of 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Earlier this week, Campbell County senior Aydan Hamilton was named 10th Region Player of the Year in boys basketball and teammate Jake Gross was voted third-team all-region.

Three local divers among top five scorers at girls state meet

Northern Kentucky divers posted three of the top five scores in the girls state championship meet on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

Madison Southern junior Reagan Patterson placed first with 512.50 points, which was a fraction of a point better than Cooper junior Peytton Moore’s 512.30. They both broke the previous state record of 509.30 points.

Simon Kenton senior Leigha Travis placed fourth (397.40) and Campbell County sophomore Grace Hedger (348.45) placed fifth in the field of 16 finalists.