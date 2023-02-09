Portrait honoring late Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Wil Schroder to be unveiled Friday at Capitol















The Supreme Court of Kentucky will dedicate a portrait of late Justice Wil Schroder at an unveiling ceremony Friday at the Capitol.

The event is open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. in the historic Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor.

The portrait will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol.

Justice Schroder was on the Supreme Court for six years, from 2007-2013. He was elected to serve the 6th Supreme Court District, which is made up of Northern Kentucky counties.

He retired from the bench in January 2013 to focus on his health and spend time with his family after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He died Oct. 26, 2013.

Schroder served more than 29 years as a judge. Prior to becoming a Supreme Court justice, he was a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for more than 15 years (1991-2006) and a trial judge for Kenton County District Court for nearly eight years (1983-1991), including one year as a juvenile judge. Before that, he had been in private law practice since 1975.

Supreme Court of Kentucky