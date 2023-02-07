OKI Regional Council of Governments seeking public input on update to Strategic Regional Policy Plan















The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is updating its Strategic Regional Policy Plan (SRPP) and is seeking public input through a new survey.

The deadline to complete the online survey, called “How Do We Grow From Here,” is Friday, March 31.

The SRPP supports the goals of the agency’s long-range transportation plan “by identifying opportunities to improve our transportation priorities with better land-use policies and practices,” said Travis Miller, OKI’s regional planning manager. “OKI uses this plan to support and help advance local land use planning across the tri-state region.”

Transportation investments have a direct impact on community land uses and development opportunities. Transportation systems affect community character, the natural environment and local economies.

“Public input will help determine the priorities for the OKI region as we continue to look toward our future,” Miller said. “Understanding the values of everyone, in all communities, is critical to this process – and we encourage everyone to take this brief survey. We need to hear from the public.”

Miller explained that the SRPP serves as a resource for local governments and local decision-makers, as they conduct their own planning efforts. This process addresses four questions: Where are we as a region? Where are we going given current trends? Where do we want to go? How do we get there?

Six strategic subject areas help organize OKI’s planning efforts to achieve an overall regional vision: transportation, land use, housing, public facilities and services, natural systems, and economic development.

Since last summer, OKI has been engaging regional experts representing state and local agencies, nonprofits focused on community investment and environmental conservation, as well as economic development professionals to offer key insights on conditions and trends for each subject area.

“These experts were tasked with suggesting how the SRPP could best address, support, and advance regional vitality, sustainability and competitiveness focusing on the land use-transportation connection,” Miller explained.

OKI’s Board is expected to consider final SRPP updates in June.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments