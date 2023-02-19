Ocean Atlantique goes wire-to-wire in Saturday’s 32nd running of Dust Commander Stakes at Turfway















Three Diamonds Farm’s 6-year-old gelding Ocean Atlantique cruised to a front-running 5 ¼-length victory in Saturday night’s 32nd running of the $125,000 Dust Commander Stakes at Turfway Park.

Trained by Mike Maker and ridden by Walter Rodriguez, Ocean Atlantique completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.75 over the Tapeta surface.

Ocean Atlantique and Rodriguez left little doubt on their plan from the break and took command of the Dust Commander field into the first turn through a solid opening quarter-mile fraction of :23.85. Up the Florence backstretch, Ocean Atlantique began to open up on second-place Accredit and, around the far turn, following a half-mile split of :47.65 and six-furlong clocking of 1:11.70, Ocean Atlantique skittered away to an insurmountable four-length advantage while under a hand ride from Rodriguez.

Camp Hope and Beatbox had a spirited battle for second where Camp Hope got the better of last year’s Dust Commander winner by a scant nose. It was another 3 ½ lengths back to Grade I winner In Love (BRZ) followed by Fancy Liquor, Harlan Estate, Price Talk, Accredit and Lincoln City. Mejthaam was an early scratch.

Ocean Atlantique rewarded his backers with $2 mutuel payouts of $19.84, $9.96 and $5.42. Camp Hope, under Chris Landeros, paid $14.72 and $5.70. Beatbox, ridden by Julio Felix, returned $2.94 as the 8-5 favorite.

Ocean Atlantique improved his record to 20-4-4-2 and boosted his career purse earnings to $276,120. The 6-year-old gelding is by Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah out of the Giant’s Causeway mare Tare Green. He was bred in Kentucky by Indian Creek.

Racing from Turfway Park will resume Wednesday-Saturday with daily first posts of 5:55 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets and dining reservations, visit www.TurfwayPark.com.

From Turfway Park