Notre Dame wins 35th District girls basketball title game against Holy Cross for fifth consecutive season















Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Notre Dame faced Holy Cross in the 35th District girls basketball championship game for the fifth straight year on Thursday, but the roles were reversed in the long-standing rivalry between the Catholic schools.

Holy Cross was considered the favorite this time because the Indians were ranked No. 9 in the final state media poll and they had beaten the Pandas, 37-29, in the regular season to earn the district’s top seed.

But Notre Dame defeated Holy Cross, 53-49, in the district final for the fifth consecutive year by shooting the ball better from the field and the foul line on its home court.

The Pandas (18-10) shot 43 percent (15 of 35) from the field and made 20 of 29 free throws. The Indians (25-7) connected on just 29 percent (17 of 57) of its field goal attempts and went 10-of-25 at the line.

The game’s leading scorer was Notre Dame junior forward Kendra Collins with 17 points. She hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Pandas a 38-35 lead and they extended it to 43-35 on a baseline jumper by Collins with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame got eight of its final 10 points at the free throw line to secure the victory. The team’s final field goal was scored by sophomore center Sophia Gibson, who also made four of the team’s eight foul shots down the stretch to finish with 15 points.

The leading scorers for Holy Cross were senior forward Nejah Lewis and junior center Julia Hunt with 12 points each. Hunt got into foul trouble and sat out most of the first half, but she scored eight of her team’s last 14 points.

Notre Dame senior guard Noelle Hubert was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The all-tournament team included Collins and sophomore Maya Lawrie of Notre Dame along with junior Miyah Wimzie and senior Aleah Arlinghaus of Holy Cross.

Final scores in other 9th Region girls district finals on Thursday were: Cooper 61, Ryle 48 in the 33rd; Dixie Heights 68, St. Henry 41 in the 34th; and Highlands 67, Newport Central Catholic 36 in the 36th.

A draw to determine pairings for the first round of the region tournament will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. District winners will play district runner-up teams in the first four games on Sunday afternoon and evening at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

Grant County got past Simon Kenton, 47-45, in the girls 32nd District championship game on Thursday. Those teams will play in the 8th Region tournament next week with the draw scheduled for Saturday morning. Brossart and Scott earned berths in the 10th Region girls tournament.

Highlands 67, Newport Central Catholic 36 (girls)

Marissa Green posted a triple-double to lead the Highlands girls basketball team to a 67-36 win over Newport Central Catholic in the 36th District championship game on Thursday at Highlands.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore was named the tournament’s most valuable player after getting 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks for the Bluebirds (23-8), who have a 6-1 record in district finals against NewCath (17-10) over the last seven years.

The other all-tournament players for Highlands were freshman Katie Bucher and senior Alyssa Harris, who scored 15 points in the district final. NewCath selected sophomores Jaylee Brannen and Caroline Eaglin, who had a team-high 14 points.

Highlands has a seven-game win streak going into the 9th Region tournament. The only region qualifier with a longer streak is defending champ Cooper (26-3) with nine in a row.

Boys district basketball tournament finals

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Friday — Simon Kenton (20-10) vs. Grant County (25-6), 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Friday — Conner (19-7) vs. Cooper (15-12), 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Friday — Lloyd (17-9) vs. St. Henry (14-12), 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Friday — Covington Catholic (25-4) vs. Beechwood (11-18), 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Friday — Newport (24-6) vs. Highlands (23-8), 7 p.m.