Northern Kentucky University MBA program ranked among best by U.S. News and World Report















Northern Kentucky University's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been ranked among the best in the United States, according to a new report by U.S. News and World Report.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the online MBA program at the Haile College of Business appears in this ranking. The Haile College of Business achieved its goal of a Top-100 ranking in the United States by 2023, reaching No. 99.

“The U.S. News & World Report rankings are the gold standard of programs’ rankings,” Dr. Hassan R. HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business and professor of accounting, said. “The criteria used in the ranking ensures NKU continues to provide a top-quality, well-rounded MBA education that equips our graduates with the skills and tools crucial to succeed in today’s interconnected global environment.”

U.S. News and World Report considered several criteria in the rankings, including engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

In addition, NKU’s online MBA program was also ranked as one of the best for veterans, ranking No. 65 in the country, up from No. 88 in the 2022 rankings.

In addition, NKU's online MBA program was also ranked as one of the best for veterans, ranking No. 65 in the country, up from No. 88 in the 2022 rankings.

