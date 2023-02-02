Nominations are now open for KBE’s 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, recognizes a state policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.

Criteria for the award include:

• Demonstrated leadership in policy development, passage or implementation resulting in increased educational opportunities for students; • Improved educational, postsecondary, or workforce outcomes for students; or • Increased capacity of teachers or school staff to better meet the academic, social or emotional needs of Kentucky students.

Karem served on the KBE from 2009 through 2016 before joining the board again in December 2019 through April 2020. He served on education committees in the House and Senate for all but six months of his 33 years in the Kentucky General Assembly. During his tenure in public office, Karem championed the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act and led the efforts for the 4% school tax levy by school districts.

Nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy will be accepted online through March 23.

Kentucky Board of Education