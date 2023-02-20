Nominate your community favorites for the 2023 Best in Kentucky Awards now through February 28















Every Kentucky community has its favorite restaurants, destinations and people, and now is the chance to have them recognized as the Best in Kentucky.

Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, has opened nominations for the 2023 Best in Kentucky Awards. With 30 categories ranging from Best Kentucky Athlete to Best Barbecue, the annual contest is a celebration of what makes our Commonwealth so special.

Nominations are open through February 28 on KentuckyLiving.com. Once the finalists are selected, Kentuckians can vote for the Best in Kentucky beginning May 1. The winners will be announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show on August 16 on YouTube, Facebook, and KentuckyLiving.com.

“As the flagship publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives, each month Kentucky Living celebrates the energy of Kentucky,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives’ Vice President of Strategic Communications. “By taking just a few minutes to fill out the Best in Kentucky nomination form, Kentuckians can speak up for their local communities. So, share your hidden gem, support your hometown favorites, and help your community get recognized as the Best in Kentucky!”

