NKY singer-songwriter Wonky Tonk to make national television debut on Woodsong’s Old-Time Radio Hour















By Fred Anderson

Special to NKyTribune

Northern Kentucky singer-songwriter Jasmine Poole, better known as Wonky Tonk, is set to tape an episode of the nationally syndicated television music series WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington on Monday, February 13.

An air date has not been announced, but the taping will be open to the public. Also appearing will be The Kody Norris Show, an acclaimed Nashville-based folk and Americana group.

WoodSongs airs over many public television stations and regional PBS networks nationwide, including KET in Kentucky and the cable network RFD-TV. An audio version of the show airs on more than 500 radio stations worldwide.

“There are not many places around right now, at least in the America that is born of my perception, that so beautifully hold the space for the medicine of music to be shared,” Wonk said. “I am excited to dance with y’all, and thank you WoodSongs for letting us play.”

Wonky Tonk, who also happens to be a Kentucky Colonel, considers herself as much a performance artist as a singer-songwriter, has shared the stage with the likes of Charlie Parr, Marc Cohn, Langhorne Slim, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Billy Prine, The Velveteens, Amigo the Devil, Sunset Rubdown, Cory Branan, Southern Culture on the Skids, and more.

Wonky Tonk’s discography includes the album Out of the Barn (with her former high school band The Wonky Donkeys), Get On The Train, Super Holy Fantastic EP (with the HulaHooping Bandits), Stuff We Leave Behind (with Frontier Folk Nebraska & Mike Ingram), Love Detox, Lessons & Lovers (with the HighLife), Breaking Patterns (with Juan Cosby), and Alpenglow (with Juan Cosby & Farout).

Listen Wonky Tonk’s song “Suitors”

Wonky Tonk has collaborated with artists including Yonas, Juan Cosby, and Spoken Nerd, and has music featured in the award-winning independent film All Your Friends Are Dead. She has received multiple Cincinnati Entertainment Awards and has played festivals including MidPoint Music Festival, Muddy Roots, UTOPiAfest, Mile of Music and Choice City Stomp.

On February 23, Wonky Tonk will rerelease her single “Mister Peabody Strikes Again,” which first appeared on the 2011 album Music for the Mountains, a regional compilation record and concert involving multiple artists, which raised money to oppose mountaintop coal mining. All proceeds of sales and streams of the single will be donated to the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, one of the state’s oldest environmental organizations.

“Mountaintop removal is one of the myriad issues affecting our world and our bodies, and our hearts are hurting,” she said. “It affects our water, our food, our air, our communities. Something in this topic or moment needs to be brought to the front so our kiddos will have an earth to stand on. Let’s see what art we can co-create. Let’s have a conversation.”

Wonky Tonk will appear on WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E Third St, Lexington, KY 40508, on Monday, February 13. The taping will begin at 7 p.m., but the audience must be seated by 6:45. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at www.WoodSongs.com or by calling 859-280-2201. Admission is free for WoodSongs partners.

More information about Wonky Tonk is available at www.wonkytonkmusic.com.