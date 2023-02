The Northern Kentucky Education Council has scheduled its Spring Convening 2023 — and the discussion will be about Data Science Pathways for Kentucky students.

The program will be held March 21, 9-11 a.m. at Thomas More University.

Participants will hear from Thomas More University, We LEAD Computer Science, GROW PILLAR II, and the NKY Education Council.

Mark your calendars and reserve a spot here.

Space is limited. It’s free.