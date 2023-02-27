NKY Chamber to host FC Cincinnati’s Jeff Berding at Eggs ‘N Issues March 14















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosts FC Cincinnati’s co-CEO, Jeff Berding, during Eggs ‘N Issues: FC Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South in Erlanger.



Soccer fans and local businesses are invited to join the NKY Chamber and Berding for a discussion about FC Cincinnati’s plans for the season, the growth the team has experienced over the last few years, how the organization has impacted the regional economy and how it has garnered national and international attention for the Greater Cincinnati region.

Berding is the co-CEO of FC Cincinnati and also serves as President of the FCC Enterprise, the professional soccer team he co-founded in the summer of 2015. With FC Cincinnati’s arrival in Major League Soccer for the 2019 season – just four years after its founding – the club became the benchmark for organic growth and community-driven sports interest.



Prior to his founding of the soccer team, Berding served for more than 19 years as an executive with the Cincinnati Bengals where he led sales and public affairs efforts for the city’s NFL franchise. He is President of the FCC Foundation, Chairman for Visit Cincy, Vice Chair for Cincinnati Regional Business Committee and has volunteered with the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce.



“Under Jeff Berding’s leadership, FC Cincinnati has raised the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati profile on a national, as well as international, stage with its MLS status and the building of TQL Stadium, which was named Best Venue of 2022 by the World Football Summit,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber.

“We invite local businesses to come to this Eggs ‘N Issues to learn more about how the soccer club impacts the regional economy and what its future development plans mean for the NKY Metro region.”



Lee Crume, CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, will also share a special announcement during the monthly event.



Eggs ‘N Issues: FC Cincinnati will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.