NKY Chamber, NKU partner to offer diversity, equity and inclusion training programs to local business















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced that it is partnering with Northern Kentucky University (NKU) for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training programs available to local businesses and their teams.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than just buzzwords. In today’s environment, it is critical to gain a deeper understanding of their meaning and learn how to implement actionable strategies in the workplace that make sense for each business.

“DEI is a lifelong journey, and we are excited to collaborate with NKU in providing a necessary resource for local businesses looking to expand their knowledge around the subject,” said Ashleigh DuBois, director of DEI at the NKY Chamber. “This training program is open to those in any business sector and will enable rich discussions that can lead to systemic changes toward creating a more inclusive community for all.”

Online and in-person packages are available starting at $2,750. Training options can be customized based on the needs of each business. Participants will receive a certificate of completion after each training.

“Northern Kentucky University is excited to partner with the Northern Kentucky Chamber to offer these training opportunities on a timely and important topic,” said Jenny Sand, director of economic engagement. “NKU is committed to being a community partner in providing relevant lifelong learning opportunities to businesses and individuals. We hope NKY Chamber members will see this as a valuable tool in building their diversity, equity and inclusion skills and practices.”

To purchase a training package or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/DEICertificate.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives visit www.nkychamber.com or contact Ashleigh DuBois at 859-578-6396.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce