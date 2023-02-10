NKY Chamber, GCF Women’s Fund partner to bring Appointed 101 training session to NKY March 17















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to bring Appointed 101 training to Northern Kentucky.

The free workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the NKY Chamber offices located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, in Fort Mitchell.

Appointed 101 is a non-partisan initiative offered by the Women’s Fund that identifies opportunities for women to serve on civic boards and commissions. Women in leadership make a difference, and the value of this initiative is in the diversity of its participants. Civic leadership should reflect the communities in which they serve, and Appointed was launched to address the fact that women today – especially women of color – are deeply underrepresented on public board seats in our region.

“The Women’s Fund is excited to partner with the NKY Chamber to host Appointed 101 training this year,” said Alicia Miller, executive director of the Women’s Fund. “In Northern Kentucky, 73.5% of civic board and commission seats are filled by men and only 26.2% are filled by women. We are eager to share our research to inspire women in the region to take an active role in government, and we hope to build common interest in reaching gender parity on the area’s civic boards and commissions.”

Appointed 101 is a half-day board training session that will teach the nuts and bolts of civic engagement and board service, including how to get a seat at the table, how decisions are made and how they can effectively serve their community.

“We encourage women from all backgrounds to join us,” said Ashleigh DuBois, director of DEI for the NKY Chamber. “We hope this session educates, inspires and encourages women in Northern Kentucky so that they can more effectively represent and serve their communities in leadership roles.”

Registration is required by March 13 and is available online at NKYChamber.com/appointed. Lunch is included with registration, and space is limited. Those unable to attend the workshop on March 17 are encouraged to connect with the Women’s Fund and join the Appointed mailing list to learn about other opportunities to get involved. To learn more about the Women’s Fund visit CincinnatiWomensFund.org.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce